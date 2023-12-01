Stone, Detroit Mercy Titans take on the Cleveland State Vikings

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tristan Enaruna and the Cleveland State Vikings host Jayden Stone and the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Vikings are 5-0 on their home court. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon League scoring 77.6 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Titans have gone 0-1 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 0-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Cleveland State gives up.

The Vikings and Titans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is shooting 54.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 13.9 points for Cleveland State.

Stone is averaging 21.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 12.9 points for Detroit Mercy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.