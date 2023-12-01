Stone-Carrawell leads Utah Valley against Utah Tech after 20-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 78-72 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Trailblazers play their first home game after going 3-3 to start the season. Utah Tech allows 76.5 points and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Wolverines are 1-0 in WAC play. Utah Valley is 5-2 against opponents over .500.

Utah Tech’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Utah Tech allows.

The Trailblazers and Wolverines square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Christensen is shooting 56.9% and averaging 13.7 points for the Trailblazers. Jaylen Searles is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Utah Tech.

Stone-Carrawell is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Drake Allen is averaging 11.3 points for Utah Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

