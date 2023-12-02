Stone-Carrawell leads Utah Valley against Utah Tech after 20-point outing

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 78-72 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Trailblazers play their first home game after going 3-3 to begin the season. Utah Tech has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolverines are 1-0 in WAC play. Utah Valley ranks second in the WAC with 16.1 assists per game led by Jaden McClanahan averaging 3.9.

Utah Tech is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Utah Tech allows.

The Trailblazers and Wolverines square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Christensen is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Aric Demings is averaging 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 34.5% for Utah Tech.

Stone-Carrawell is shooting 44.3% and averaging 11.9 points for the Wolverines. Drake Allen is averaging 11.3 points for Utah Valley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.