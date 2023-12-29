Stewart’s 33 lead South Dakota over North Dakota State 75-66

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Kaleb Stewart scored 33 points and South Dakota beat North Dakota State 75-66 in a Summit…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Kaleb Stewart scored 33 points and South Dakota beat North Dakota State 75-66 in a Summit League opener on Friday night.

Stewart was 13 of 22 shooting, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Coyotes (8-6). Lahat Thioune scored 13 points and added 19 rebounds. Bostyn Holt had 13 points.

The Bison (7-7) were led in scoring by Andrew Morgan, who finished with 19 points. Noah Feddersen added 13 points and Boden Skunberg had 12 points and seven rebounds.

