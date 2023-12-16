Stetson visits Omaha after Blackmon’s 22-point performance

Stetson Hatters (6-4) at Omaha Mavericks (5-6) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Omaha Mavericks…

Stetson Hatters (6-4) at Omaha Mavericks (5-6)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Omaha Mavericks after Jalen Blackmon scored 22 points in Stetson’s 123-43 victory against the Johnson (FL) Suns.

The Mavericks have gone 4-0 at home. Omaha is seventh in the Summit League with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Nick Davis averaging 6.5.

The Hatters are 1-4 in road games. Stetson is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

Omaha makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Stetson averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Omaha allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Fidler is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Omaha.

Blackmon averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 21.7 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Aubin Gateretse is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for Stetson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

