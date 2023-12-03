Stetson visits Chicago State following Blackmon’s 32-point outing

Stetson Hatters (5-2) at Chicago State Cougars (2-8) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -7; over/under is…

Stetson Hatters (5-2) at Chicago State Cougars (2-8)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -7; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Chicago State Cougars after Jalen Blackmon scored 32 points in Stetson’s 94-49 win over the Coastal Georgia Mariners.

The Cougars have gone 0-4 in home games. Chicago State is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hatters are 1-2 on the road. Stetson ranks fifth in the ASUN with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Aubin Gateretse averaging 3.4.

Chicago State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Stetson allows. Stetson averages 78.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 74.1 Chicago State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Cardet Jr. is scoring 18.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 40.2% for Chicago State.

Blackmon is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hatters. Gateretse is averaging 12.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for Stetson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

