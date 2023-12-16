Staton-McCray’s 19 lead Samford past Belmont 99-93

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A.J. Staton-McCray had 19 points in Samford’s 99-93 victory against Belmont on Saturday night. Staton-McCray added…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A.J. Staton-McCray had 19 points in Samford’s 99-93 victory against Belmont on Saturday night.

Staton-McCray added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-2). Riley Allenspach was 6 of 7 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Achor Achor was 6 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to nine games.

Cade Tyson led the Bruins (8-4) in scoring, finishing with 31 points and nine rebounds. Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 18 points, five assists and two steals for Belmont. Keishawn Davidson also recorded 13 points, six assists and two steals. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bruins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

