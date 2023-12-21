CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Staton-McCray puts up 16, Samford takes down Texas Southern 87-65

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 10:52 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — A.J. Staton-McCray’s 16 points helped Samford defeat Texas Southern 87-65 on Thursday night.

Staton-McCray added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-2). Achor Achor scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Jaden Campbell was 3 of 4 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points. The Bulldogs picked up their 11th straight win.

PJ Henry finished with 13 points for the Tigers (1-9). Grayson Carter added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Texas Southern. Jonathan Cisse also put up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

