Stanley and Boise State host Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 WAC) at Boise State Broncos (8-4)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -11; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays the Utah Valley Wolverines after O’Mar Stanley scored 23 points in Boise State’s 66-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Broncos are 6-0 in home games. Boise State is fourth in the MWC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Cam Martin averaging 4.0.

The Wolverines are 1-4 in road games. Utah Valley is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boise State averages 75.1 points, 6.8 more per game than the 68.3 Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is averaging 6.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.