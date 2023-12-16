Stanford takes on Idaho after Angel’s 25-point game

Idaho Vandals (6-4) at Stanford Cardinal (4-4) Stanford, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts the Idaho Vandals…

Idaho Vandals (6-4) at Stanford Cardinal (4-4)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts the Idaho Vandals after Brandon Angel scored 25 points in Stanford’s 88-64 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Cardinal are 4-1 on their home court. Stanford has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vandals are 1-2 in road games. Idaho ranks fourth in the Big Sky allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Stanford averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is scoring 14.9 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 12.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Stanford.

Quinn Denker is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.1 points for the Vandals. D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 10.7 points for Idaho.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.