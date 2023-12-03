Stanford plays San Diego on home losing streak

San Diego Toreros (6-2) at Stanford Cardinal (3-4) Stanford, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -13.5; over/under…

San Diego Toreros (6-2) at Stanford Cardinal (3-4)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -13.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford aims to stop its three-game home skid with a win over San Diego.

The Cardinal have gone 3-1 in home games. Stanford scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Toreros have gone 0-1 away from home. San Diego ranks ninth in the WCC with 12.4 assists per game led by Wayne McKinney III averaging 3.3.

Stanford averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is shooting 55.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Stanford.

McKinney is averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Toreros. Deuce Turner is averaging 13.0 points for San Diego.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

