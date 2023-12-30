Stanford hosts Love and No. 4 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona takes on the Stanford Cardinal after Caleb Love scored 22 points in Arizona’s 100-81 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 5-2 in home games. Stanford is fourth in the Pac-12 with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 7.4.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona is fifth in college basketball with 20.3 assists per game led by Kylan Boswell averaging 4.0.

Stanford scores 77.9 points, 6.7 more per game than the 71.2 Arizona allows. Arizona has shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 assists for the Cardinal.

Boswell is averaging 11.4 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 91.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

