Stanford hosts Love and No. 4 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -12.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona takes on the Stanford Cardinal after Caleb Love scored 22 points in Arizona’s 100-81 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal are 5-2 in home games. Stanford is sixth in the Pac-12 with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 10.0.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in Pac-12 play. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 2.7.

Stanford makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Arizona scores 18.5 more points per game (93.2) than Stanford allows to opponents (74.7).

The Cardinal and Wildcats face off Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is shooting 56.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Love is averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 91.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.