Stanford faces San Diego on home losing streak

San Diego Toreros (6-2) at Stanford Cardinal (3-4)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on San Diego looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Cardinal are 3-1 in home games. Stanford scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Toreros are 0-1 on the road. San Diego has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

Stanford makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). San Diego averages 72.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 77.7 Stanford allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Stanford.

PJ Hayes is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 8.1 points. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for San Diego.

