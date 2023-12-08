Stafford leads Valparaiso against Virginia Tech after 23-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (4-5, 0-2 MVC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3, 1-0 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-5, 0-2 MVC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3, 1-0 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Isaiah Stafford scored 23 points in Valparaiso’s 71-67 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Hokies are 4-0 on their home court. Virginia Tech is 6-3 against opponents over .500.

The Beacons are 0-3 on the road. Valparaiso has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Virginia Tech averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Virginia Tech has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lynn Kidd is scoring 15.1 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 14.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.9% for Virginia Tech.

Stafford is shooting 37.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 11.8 points for Valparaiso.

