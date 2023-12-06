Stafford and Valparaiso host Central Michigan

Valparaiso Beacons (4-4, 0-2 MVC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-5) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-4, 0-2 MVC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-5)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Isaiah Stafford scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 77-68 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Chippewas are 0-1 on their home court. Central Michigan is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Beacons are 0-2 in road games. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Stafford averaging 4.6.

Central Michigan’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (47.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is shooting 48.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Chippewas. Aidan Rubio is averaging 6.2 points for Central Michigan.

Stafford is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 18.3 points and 1.8 steals. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for Valparaiso.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

