St. Thomas visits No. 7 Marquette following Ighodaro’s 20-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -24.5;…

Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -24.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Oso Ighodaro scored 20 points in Marquette’s 78-59 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 on their home court. Marquette has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tommies are 2-3 on the road. St. Thomas is the leader in the Summit League allowing just 61.1 points per game while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Marquette averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 15.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 56.3% for Marquette.

Parker Bjorklund is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Tommies. Raheem Anthony is averaging 11.0 points for St. Thomas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.