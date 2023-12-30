St. Thomas hosts UMKC following Brown’s 22-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Jamar Brown scored 22 points in UMKC’s 77-60 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Tommies have gone 5-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Kangaroos are 1-0 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is second in the Summit League with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 6.2.

St. Thomas scores 72.4 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 69.3 UMKC allows. UMKC scores 10.2 more points per game (71.4) than St. Thomas allows (61.2).

The Tommies and Kangaroos face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raheem Anthony is averaging 9.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Brown is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

