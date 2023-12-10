Live Radio
St. Thomas earns 66-50 win against Chicago State

The Associated Press

December 10, 2023, 5:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Brooks Allen and Ben Nau scored 17 points as St. Thomas beat Chicago State 66-50 on Sunday.

Allen shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Tommies (6-4). Nau was 6 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Noble Crawford led the way for the Cougars (3-9) with 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. Chicago State also got 12 points and two steals from Wesley Cardet Jr..

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

