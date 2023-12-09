St. John’s takes on Boston College

Boston College Eagles (7-3, 0-1 ACC) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (6-2) New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston College Eagles (7-3, 0-1 ACC) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (6-2)

New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston College Eagles and the St. John’s Red Storm square off in Brooklyn, New York.

The Red Storm have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. St. John’s is eighth in the Big East with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 5.9.

The Eagles have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Boston College is ninth in the ACC with 13.9 assists per game led by Jaeden Zackery averaging 4.8.

St. John’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Boston College allows. Boston College scores 9.1 more points per game (78.2) than St. John’s gives up to opponents (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is scoring 17.4 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.2% for St. John’s.

Quinten Post is averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Eagles. Zackery is averaging 12.9 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for Boston College.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.