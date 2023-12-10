St. John’s takes on Boston College

Boston College Eagles (7-3, 0-1 ACC) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (6-2) New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Boston College Eagles (7-3, 0-1 ACC) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (6-2)

New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -5.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: The St. John’s Red Storm face the Boston College Eagles at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Red Storm are 6-2 in non-conference play. St. John’s is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 7-2 in non-conference play. Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

St. John’s makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Boston College has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Boston College scores 9.1 more points per game (78.2) than St. John’s gives up to opponents (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Soriano is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Red Storm. Jordan Dingle is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for St. John’s.

Quinten Post is averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 12.9 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for Boston College.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.