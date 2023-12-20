St. John’s hosts Xavier after Soriano’s 20-point outing

Xavier Musketeers (6-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-3) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm…

Xavier Musketeers (6-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-3)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -6; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces the Xavier Musketeers after Joel Soriano scored 20 points in St. John’s 77-55 win over the Fordham Rams.

The Red Storm are 4-1 in home games. St. John’s ranks fourth in the Big East with 17.4 assists per game led by Daniss Jenkins averaging 6.0.

The Musketeers have gone 0-1 away from home. Xavier is second in the Big East with 17.9 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 5.4.

St. John’s averages 80.0 points, 10.1 more per game than the 69.9 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than St. John’s allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Red Storm. Jordan Dingle is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 43.9% for St. John’s.

Abou Ousmane is averaging 7.9 points, six rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.