St. John’s hosts Sacred Heart following Soriano’s 24-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (5-2)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -21.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Joel Soriano scored 24 points in St. John’s 79-73 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Red Storm are 2-1 on their home court. St. John’s averages 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Pioneers are 1-3 on the road. Sacred Heart averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

St. John’s averages 79.7 points, 7.4 more per game than the 72.3 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 11.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.8% for St. John’s.

Tanner Thomas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc. Nico Galette is averaging 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals for Sacred Heart.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

