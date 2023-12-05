Sports on TV for Wednesday, December 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, December 6 CHL HOCKEY 12 p.m. NHLN — Lukko Rauma…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, December 6

CHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NHLN — Lukko Rauma at Dynamo Pardubice

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Rutgers at Wake Forest

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

CBSSN — Sacred Heart at St. John’s

ESPNU — Memphis at VCU

8 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson

FS1 — Texas at Marquette

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

CBSSN — UNLV at Dayton

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at West Virginia

SECN — DePaul at Texas A&M

10 p.m.

FS1 — SMU at Arizona St.

PAC-12N — UC Riverside at Washington St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Michigan at Toledo

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Iowa St.

SECN — Missouri St. at Missouri

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Minnesota

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Florida

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Cup: Borussia Dortmund at VfB Stuttgart, Round of 16

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Fulham

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Rangers at Heart of Midlothian

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.