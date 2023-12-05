Sports on TV for Wednesday, December 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, December 6
CHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NHLN — Lukko Rauma at Dynamo Pardubice
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Rutgers at Wake Forest
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
CBSSN — Sacred Heart at St. John’s
ESPNU — Memphis at VCU
8 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson
FS1 — Texas at Marquette
9 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
CBSSN — UNLV at Dayton
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at West Virginia
SECN — DePaul at Texas A&M
10 p.m.
FS1 — SMU at Arizona St.
PAC-12N — UC Riverside at Washington St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Michigan at Toledo
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa at Iowa St.
SECN — Missouri St. at Missouri
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Minnesota
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Florida
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Carolina at Edmonton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The German Cup: Borussia Dortmund at VfB Stuttgart, Round of 16
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Fulham
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Rangers at Heart of Midlothian
