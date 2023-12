Sports on TV for Wednesday, December 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, December 20 AHL HOCKEY 7 p.m. NHLN — Providence at…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, December 20

AHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Providence at Toronto

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC San Diego at California

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UConn at Seton Hall

ESPN — Baylor vs. Duke, New York

FS1 — Xavier at St. John’s

8 p.m.

BTN — UMBC at Iowa

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, Phoenix

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Jumpman Invitational: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

PAC-12N — Bellarmine at Utah

11 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama vs. Arizona, Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — UConn at Toronto Metropolitan

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. Florida, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Washington at Louisville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Huddle: Signing Day Special

ESPN2 — College Football Live: Signing Day Special

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Sacramento

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: Cleveland vs. G-League Ignite, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Windy City vs. Grand Rapids, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Texas vs. Delaware, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Greensboro vs. Iowa, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — NY Islanders at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Seattle at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Bologna at Inter Milan, Round of 16

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — World Tennis League Day 1: Hawks v. Falcons

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.