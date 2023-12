Sports on TV for Wednesday, December 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, December 13 AHL HOCKEY 7 p.m. NHLN — Charlotte at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, December 13

AHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Charlotte at Lehigh Valley

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Arkansas St. at Louisville

BTN — Chicago St. at Northwestern

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Creighton at UNLV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Texas at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NJCAA Championship: East Mississippi vs. Iowa Western, Little Rock, Ark.

GOLF

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at New Jersey

10 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Lazio at Atlético Madrid, Group E

7 p.m.

FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Draw

