Sports on TV for Tuesday, December 5

The Associated Press

December 4, 2023, 10:00 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, December 5

CHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Farjestad Karistad at Skelleftea AIK

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — Vaxjo Lakers at Geneve-Servette

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Central Connecticut at Boston College

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: FAU vs. Illinois, New York

FS1 — Delaware at Xavier

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Villanova at Kansas St.

ESPNU — Providence at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia

8 p.m.

ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Buffalo at Butler

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Oklahoma St. at S. Illinois

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: North Carolina vs. UConn, New York

ESPN2 — Seton Hall at Baylor

ESPNU — San Diego St. at Grand Canyon

PAC-12N — S. Utah at Utah

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Montana St. at Washington

MLB BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2024 MLB Draft Lottery

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference In-Season Tournament: New York at Milwaukee, Quarterfinal

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference In-Season Tournament: Phoenix at LA Lakers, Quarterfinal

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Genoa at Lazio, Round of 16

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. China, Frisco, Texas

10 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Australia, Vancouver, B.C.

_____

