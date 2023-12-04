Sports on TV for Tuesday, December 5

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, December 5
CHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Farjestad Karistad at Skelleftea AIK
3:30 p.m.
NHLN — Vaxjo Lakers at Geneve-Servette
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Central Connecticut at Boston College
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: FAU vs. Illinois, New York
FS1 — Delaware at Xavier
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Villanova at Kansas St.
ESPNU — Providence at Oklahoma
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia
8 p.m.
ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Buffalo at Butler
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Oklahoma St. at S. Illinois
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: North Carolina vs. UConn, New York
ESPN2 — Seton Hall at Baylor
ESPNU — San Diego St. at Grand Canyon
PAC-12N — S. Utah at Utah
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Montana St. at Washington
MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — 2024 MLB Draft Lottery
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference In-Season Tournament: New York at Milwaukee, Quarterfinal
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference In-Season Tournament: Phoenix at LA Lakers, Quarterfinal
NHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Vancouver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Genoa at Lazio, Round of 16
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. China, Frisco, Texas
10 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Australia, Vancouver, B.C.
