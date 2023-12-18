Sports on TV for Tuesday, December 19

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, December 19
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — The Citadel at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Morehead St. at Indiana
FS1 — Georgetown at Butler
7 p.m.
BTN — Oakland at Michigan St.
ESPN — The Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Michigan, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Memphis
SECN — W. Carolina at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Florida at Florida St.
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Nicholls St. at Maryland
FS1 — Marquette at Providence
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — CS Northridge at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Jumpman Invitational: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — The Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall, Frisco, Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at New Orleans
10 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Golden State
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: Capital City vs. Indiana, Orlando, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Maine vs. Austin, Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: Motor City vs. Santa Cruz, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Mexico City vs. Westchester, Orlando, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Osceola vs. South Bay, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: College Park vs. Ontario, Orlando, Fla.
