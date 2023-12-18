Sports on TV for Tuesday, December 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, December 19 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. ACCN — The…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, December 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — The Citadel at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Morehead St. at Indiana

FS1 — Georgetown at Butler

7 p.m.

BTN — Oakland at Michigan St.

ESPN — The Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Michigan, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Memphis

SECN — W. Carolina at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Florida St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Nicholls St. at Maryland

FS1 — Marquette at Providence

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Northridge at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Jumpman Invitational: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall, Frisco, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at New Orleans

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Golden State

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: Capital City vs. Indiana, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Maine vs. Austin, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: Motor City vs. Santa Cruz, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Mexico City vs. Westchester, Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Osceola vs. South Bay, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: College Park vs. Ontario, Orlando, Fla.

_____

