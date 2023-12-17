Sports on TV for Monday, December 18

(All times Eastern)
Monday, December 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Delaware St. at Wake Forest
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Ohio St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Famous Toastery Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, Charlotte, N.C.
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Denver
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Seattle
ESPN — Philadelphia at Seattle
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Seattle (ManningCast)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at Dallas
