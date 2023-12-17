Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Monday, December 18

The Associated Press

December 17, 2023, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, December 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Delaware St. at Wake Forest

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Ohio St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Toastery Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, Charlotte, N.C.

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Seattle

ESPN — Philadelphia at Seattle

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Seattle (ManningCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Dallas

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up