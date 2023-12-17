Sports on TV for Monday, December 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 18 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ACCN — Delaware…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, December 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Delaware St. at Wake Forest

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Ohio St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Toastery Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, Charlotte, N.C.

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Seattle

ESPN — Philadelphia at Seattle

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Seattle (ManningCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Dallas

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.