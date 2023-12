Sports on TV for Friday, December 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, December 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m. ACCN — DePaul…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, December 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — DePaul at Miami

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — The Home Depot College Football Awards

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA FCS Tournament: Furman at Montana, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

PAC-12N — Dartmouth at Arizona St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Clemson vs. West Virginia, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.

8:45 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs Notre Dame, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

12 p.m.

ESPN — The World Champions Cup: Day 2 Matches, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour/LPGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike EYBL Scholastic: Montverde (Fla.) vs. Link Academy (Mo.), Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Boston

10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Florida

SAILING

5 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 6 – Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 6 – Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal at Al-Tai

