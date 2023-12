Sports on TV for Friday, December 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, December 29 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. ACCN — North…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, December 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Miami

7 p.m.

BTN — E. Kentucky at Purdue

PEACOCK — Maine at Minnesota

SECN — Illinois St. at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Charleston Southern at North Carolina

CBSSN — St. Thomas (Minn.) at North Dakota

PEACOCK — Jackson St. at Northwestern

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah

9 p.m.

BTN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Illinois

ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Washington at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Clemson vs. Kentucky, Jacksonville, Fla.

2 p.m.

CBS — The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Oregon St. vs. Notre Dame, El Paso, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa St., Memphis, Tenn.

8 p.m.

ESPN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Missouri vs. Ohio St., Arlington, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Hudson Catholic (N.J.) vs. Patrick School National (N.J.)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Norway, Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

8:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Latvia, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Canada, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Cleveland

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Napoli

12:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Khaleej at Al-Ahli

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Genoa

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.