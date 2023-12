Sports on TV for Friday, December 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, December 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m. ESPN2 — The…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, December 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

6 p.m.

ACCN — Queens (NC) at Clemson

CBSSN — SMU at Murray St.

SECN — Elon at South Carolina

7 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette

8 p.m.

ACCN — Marist at Notre Dame

BTN — Chicago St. at Wisconsin

SECN — Houston Christian at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maryland at UCLA

FS1 — Braggin’ Rights Game: Illinois vs. Missouri, St. Louis

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Bowling Green at Indiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF, Tampa, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Holiday Hoops at the City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Holiday Hoops at the City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — Exhibition: Canada vs. Switzerland, Gothenburg, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Golden State

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Oklahoma City vs. Cleveland, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Greensboro vs. Salt Lake City, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Sioux Falls vs. Osceola, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Ettifaq at Al-Nassr

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Aston Villa

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Frosinine

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — World Tennis League Day 2: Kites v. Falcons

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Ultima World Tennis League Day 2: Eagles v. Hawks

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — World Tennis League Day 3: Eagles v. Falcons

