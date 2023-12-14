Live Radio
Sports on TV for Friday, December 15

The Associated Press

December 14, 2023, 11:55 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, December 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Saginaw Valley St. at Butler

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Colorado

9 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at New Mexico St.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn vs. Gonzaga, Seattle

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

PAC-12N — Portland at Stanford

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: Albany at S. Dakota St., Semifinal

ESPNU — DIII Championship: North Central (Ill.) vs. Cortland St., Salem, Va.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

3 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at San Antonio

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — 2023 NWSL Expansion Draft

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown: Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown: Round Robin

