Sports on TV for Friday, December 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, December 15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Saginaw Valley St. at Butler
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Colorado
9 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at New Mexico St.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — UConn vs. Gonzaga, Seattle
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
PAC-12N — Portland at Stanford
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: Albany at S. Dakota St., Semifinal
ESPNU — DIII Championship: North Central (Ill.) vs. Cortland St., Salem, Va.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
3 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at San Antonio
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Phoenix
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — 2023 NWSL Expansion Draft
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown: Round Robin
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown: Round Robin
_____
