Sports on TV for December 4 – 10

Adv02 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 4 COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m. ESPNU —…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv02

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, December 4

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final, Cary, N.C.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — In-Season Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

TRUTV — In-Season Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

TNT — In-Season Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

TRUTV — In-Season Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Cincinnati at Jacksonville

ESPN — Cincinnati at Jacksonville

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Jacksonville (ManningCast)

_____

Tuesday, December 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: FAU vs. Illinois, New York

FS1 — Delaware at Xavier

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Villanova at Kansas St.

ESPNU — Providence at Oklahoma

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: North Carolina vs. UConn, New York

FS1 — Buffalo at Butler

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seton Hall at Baylor

ESPNU — San Diego St. at Grand Canyon

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — In-Season Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

TNT — In-Season Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. China, Frisco, Texas

_____

Wednesday, December 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Memphis at VCU

8 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Marquette

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at West Virginia

10 p.m.

FS1 — SMU at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Iowa St.

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Florida

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — DFB-Pokal: Borussia Dortmund at VfB Stuttgart, Round of 16

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Fulham

_____

Thursday, December 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa at Iowa St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Semifinal

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Semifinal

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Semifinal

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Semifinal

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Semifinal

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Semifinal

11:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Semifinal

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

12 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The World Champions Cup, First Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

5:10 p.m.

ESPN — In-Season Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

TNT — In-Season Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New England at Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Washington

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Jersey at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America USA 2024 Draw

_____

Friday, December 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Awards

ESPN2 — NCAA FCS Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

12 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The World Champions Cup, Second Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

_____

Saturday, December 9

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza (Featherweights), Pembroke Pines, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

FOX — Syracuse at Georgetown

12 p.m.

CBS — Illinois at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Malone’s Classic: Kentucky vs. Penn, Philadelphia

ESPNU — South Carolina at East Carolina

FS1 — California at Butler

12:30 p.m.

USA — Troy at Dayton

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Hall of Fame Series: Alabama vs. Purdue, Toronto

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Auburn vs. Indiana, Atlanta

FS1 — Louisville at DePaul

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — Wisconsin at Arizona

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas vs. Oklahoma

FS1 — Clemson vs. TCU, Toronto

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Missouri at Kansas

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UC Irvine at San Diego St.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Xavier

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA FCS Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA FCS Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

3 p.m.

CBS — Navy at Army

8 p.m.

ESPN — Heisman Trophy Presentation

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Semifinal

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Semifinal

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Semifinal

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Semifinal

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — The World Champions Cup, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — In-Season Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:25 p.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

4 p.m.

FOX — MLS Playoffs: TBD

_____

Sunday, December 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NABC Brooklyn Showcase: Colorado vs. Miami, Brooklyn, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Texas A&M

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NABC Brooklyn Showcase: St. John’s vs. Boston College, Brooklyn, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Battleground 2K: Tulsa vs Oklahoma St., Oklahoma City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Invesco QQQ Hall of Fame: UCLA vs. Florida St., Uncasville, Conn.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Tulsa

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Invesco QQQ Hall of Fame: Utah vs. South Carolina, Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Invesco QQQ Hall of Fame: North Carolina vs. UConn, Uncasville, Conn.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

1 p.m.

ABC — The World Champions Cup, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Indianpolis at Cincinnati, Jacksonville at Cleveland, Houston at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at New Orleans, LA Rams at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Las Vegas, Seattle at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Kansas City, Denver at LA Chargers

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoffs: TBD

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.