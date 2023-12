Sports on TV for December 18 – 24

Adv16 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 18 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 —…

Adv16

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, December 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Ohio St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Toastery Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, Charlotte, N.C.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Seattle

ESPN — Philadelphia at Seattle

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Seattle (ManningCast)

_____

Tuesday, December 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPN — The Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Michigan, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Memphis

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Providence

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Jumpman Invitational: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall, Frisco, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at New Orleans

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Golden State

_____

Wednesday, December 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor vs. Duke, New York

FS1 — Xavier at St. John’s

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, Phoenix

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Jumpman Invitational: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

11 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama vs. Arizona, Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. Florida, Charlotte, N.C.

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — NY Islanders at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Seattle at Los Angeles

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — World Tennis League Day 1: Hawks v. Falcons

_____

Thursday, December 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — The Diamond Head Classic: Nevada vs. Temple, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

5 p.m.

ESPNU — The Diamond Head Classic: TCU vs. Old Dominion, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

6 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Louisville

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: Georgia Tech vs. UMass, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: Portland at Hawaii, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — The Boca Raton Bowl: South Florida vs. Syracuse, Boca Raton, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at LA Rams

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — World Tennis League Day 1: Hawks v. Falcons

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Ultima World Tennis League Day 1: Eagles v. Kites

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — World Tennis League Day 2: Kites v. Falcons

_____

Friday, December 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

7 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maryland at UCLA

FS1 — Braggin’ Rights Game: Illinois vs. Missouri, St. Louis

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF, Tampa, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Aston Villa

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — World Tennis League Day 2: Kites v. Falcons

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Ultima World Tennis League Day 2: Eagles v. Hawks

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — World Tennis League Day 3: Eagles v. Falcons

_____

Saturday, December 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Providence

2 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

3 p.m.

FOX — Arizona vs. FAU, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

CBS — Vanderbilt at Memphis

FS1 — Villanova at DePaul

8 p.m.

FOX — St. John’s at UConn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — The Birmingham Bowl: Tory vs. Duke, Birmingham, Ala.

ESPN — The Camellia Bowl: Arkansas St. vs. N. Illinois, Montgomery, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — The Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force, Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia St. vs. Utah St., Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

ESPN — The 68 Ventures Bowl, South Alabama vs. E. Michigan, Mobile, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — The Holiday Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Easypost Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose St., Honolulu

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Buffalo at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Luton Town

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — World Tennis League Day 3: Eagles v. Falcons

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Ultima World Tennis League Day 3: Hawks v. Kites

_____

Sunday, December 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Honolulu

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Honolulu

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Honolulu

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Championship, Honolulu

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Tennessee, Washington at NY Jets, Cleveland at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Atlanta, Detroit at Minnesota, Green Bay at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Jacksonville at Tampa Bay

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Chicago, Dallas at Miami

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — New England at Denver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Ultima World Tennis League Day 4: Final

_____

