Sports on TV for December 11 – 17

Adv09

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, December 11

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Championship, Louisville, Ky.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Green Bay at NY Giants

ESPN — Tennessee at Miami

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Miami

_____

Tuesday, December 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Monmouth at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hofstra at Duke

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Coppin St. at Georgetown

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Rip City at Team Ignite

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at St. Louis

10 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Edmonton

_____

Wednesday, December 13

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NJCAA Championship: TBD

GOLF

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at New Jersey

10 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Colorado

_____

Thursday, December 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — St. Thomas (Minn.) at Marquette

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Rip City at Team Ignite

_____

Friday, December 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Saginaw Valley St. at Butler

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn vs. Gonzaga, Seattle

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

ESPNU — DIII Championship: TBD, Salem, Va.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at San Antonio

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest

_____

Saturday, December 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU vs. Texas, Houston

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Kansas at Indiana

2 p.m.

FOX — Alabama at Creighton

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas A&M, Houston

3 p.m.

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: Ohio St. vs. UCLA, Atlanta

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: FAU vs. St. Bonaventure, Springfield, Mass.

5:30 p.m.

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Kentucky, Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: West Virginia vs. UMass, Springfield, Mass.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Series: NC State vs. Tennessee, San Antonio

ESPNU — USLBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Arizona St. vs. TCU, Fort Worth, Texas

12 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Jackson St. vs. Howard, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

FOX — Louisville at UConn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio, Conway, S.C.

12 p.m.

ABC — The Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard vs. Florida A&M, Atlanta

1 p.m.

ESPNU — DII Championship: TBD, McKinney, Texas

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville St. vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, New Orleans

3:30 p.m.

ABC — The Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian St, Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Fresno St., Albuquerque, N.M.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — The Starco Brands LA Bowl: UCLA vs. Boise St., Los Angeles

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech, Shreveport, La.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Second Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Second Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 296 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 296 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: TBA

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Burnley

_____

Sunday, December 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal at Auburn

5 p.m.

ESPN — Seton Hall at Missouri

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Howard vs. Texas Southern, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Jackson St., Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Virginia Tech at Rutgers

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla.

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Jacksonville

SKIING

4:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Freeski World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

_____

