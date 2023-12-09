Spence hits 3 at buzzer, Konstantynovskyi scores 16 as Monmouth beats Northern Illinois 74-71

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jakari Spence hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer and Nikita Konstantynovskyi had 16…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jakari Spence hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer and Nikita Konstantynovskyi had 16 points in Monmouth’s 74-71 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Konstantynovskyi also contributed nine rebounds for the Hawks (5-4). Xander Rice scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Spence finished with nine points.

Xavier Amos finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and four blocks for the Huskies (5-4). Zarigue Nutter added 21 points for Northern Illinois. In addition, David Coit had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

