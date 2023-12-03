Southern visits No. 21 Mississippi State following Johnson’s 21-point showing

Southern Jaguars (1-6) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -26; over/under…

Southern Jaguars (1-6) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -26; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs after Jordan Johnson scored 21 points in Southern’s 93-56 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Mississippi State scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-6 in road games. Southern is eighth in the SWAC scoring 67.7 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Mississippi State is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points lower than the 52.5% Southern allows to opponents. Southern has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.3 points. Jimmy Bell Jr. is shooting 51.2% and averaging 9.4 points for Mississippi State.

Tai’Reon Joseph is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Jaguars. Brandon Davis is averaging 9.1 points and 3.6 rebounds for Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.