Southern Utah visits Seattle U after Tyson’s 23-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4, 0-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4, 0-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-3, 0-1 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -13; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Cameron Tyson scored 23 points in Seattle U’s 78-72 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Redhawks have gone 4-1 at home. Seattle U averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Thunderbirds are 0-1 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seattle U is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.3% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The Redhawks and Thunderbirds match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Redhawks. Kobe Williamson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers for Seattle U.

Zion Young is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 14.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Dominique Ford is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for Southern Utah.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.