Southern Utah visits Northern Arizona following McLaughlin’s 20-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6, 0-2 WAC) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Trenton McLaughlin scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 76-75 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Lumberjacks are 1-0 on their home court. Northern Arizona is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunderbirds are 0-5 in road games. Southern Utah ranks fourth in the WAC scoring 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Parsa Fallah averaging 9.0.

Northern Arizona is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 49.7% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 76.4 points per game, 2.5 more than the 73.9 Northern Arizona allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Oakland Fort is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.0% for Northern Arizona.

Dominique Ford is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Thunderbirds. Fallah is averaging 13.3 points for Southern Utah.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

