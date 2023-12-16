Southern Utah faces Northern Arizona following Fallah’s 29-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6, 0-2 WAC) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6, 0-2 WAC) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Parsa Fallah scored 29 points in Southern Utah’s 82-74 victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Lumberjacks are 1-0 on their home court. Northern Arizona is seventh in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.9 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Thunderbirds are 0-5 in road games. Southern Utah is fourth in the WAC scoring 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Fallah averaging 9.0.

Northern Arizona is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 49.7% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Oakland Fort is shooting 38.0% and averaging 10.6 points for Northern Arizona.

Dominique Ford is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Fallah is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds for Southern Utah.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.