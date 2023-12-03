Southern stuns No. 21 Mississippi State, closing with 12-0 run for 60-59 victory

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph scored 27 points and blocked Mississippi State’s final shot as Southern closed on a…

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph scored 27 points and blocked Mississippi State’s final shot as Southern closed on a 12-0 run to stun the No. 21 Bulldogs 60-59 on Sunday.

Down 59-48 with 4:28 remaining, the Jaguars (2-6) took the lead with 23 seconds left on Brandon Davis’ layup. With three seconds left, Joseph blocked Josh Hubbard’s shot to hand Mississippi State (6-2) its second straight loss.

Joseph was 11 of 21 from the field. Davis had 12 points — five during the 12-0 run.

The Jaguars have faced a tough nonconference schedule to help finance the athletic department, also playing at No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Marquette and No. 24 Illinois. Their other victory of the season was at UNLV.

Hubbard led Mississippi State with 14 points, and Cameron Matthews had 12. The Bulldogs also lost at Georgia Tech on Tuesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

NO. 15 CREIGHTON 89, NEBRASKA 60

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half to help Creighton build a 15-point halftime lead and beat in-state rival Nebraska.

The Bluejays (7-1) trailed only twice, the last time with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Creighton then held Nebraska (7-1) to 16 points the rest of the half while hitting six 3-pointers, three from Scheierman, and 7 of 8 free throws to go up 52-37 at the break.

Keisei Tominaga had 20 points for Nebraska.

No. 22 JAMES MADISON 130, KEYSTONE COLLEGE 59

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Michael Green III had 21 points and four assists and James Madison routed Division III Keystone College.

TJ Bickerstaff had 12 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 16 minutes for the Dukes (8-0). DaShaun Johnson led Keystone (1-7) with 12 points.

