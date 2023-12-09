Southern plays SE Louisiana after Joseph’s 27-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) at Southern Jaguars (2-6) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1;…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) at Southern Jaguars (2-6)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 27 points in Southern’s 60-59 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Jaguars play their first home game after going 2-6 to begin the season. Southern has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Lions are 0-4 on the road. SE Louisiana is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 46.0% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jordan Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Southern.

Roger McFarlane is averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 12.3 points for SE Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.