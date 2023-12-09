Southern Miss wins 83-74 over Northwestern State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Victor Iwuakor had 18 points in Southern Miss’ 83-74 victory against Northwestern State on Saturday. Iwuakor…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Victor Iwuakor had 18 points in Southern Miss’ 83-74 victory against Northwestern State on Saturday.

Iwuakor also had three blocks for the Golden Eagles (5-4). Victor Hart scored 17 points and added 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Cobie Montgomery shot 7 for 13, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

The Demons (1-8) were led in scoring by Cliff Davis, who finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Northwestern State also got 15 points, four assists and four steals from Braelon Bush. Chase Forte also had 10 points and four assists. The loss is the eighth straight for the Demons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

