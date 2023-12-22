Southern Miss Golden Eagles take on the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels (11-0) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5) Biloxi, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels…

Ole Miss Rebels (11-0) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5)

Biloxi, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -5.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Golden Eagles have a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Southern Miss is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rebels have an 11-0 record in non-conference play. Ole Miss ranks second in the SEC shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss scores 6.4 more points per game (74.7) than Southern Miss allows (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Victor Hart is averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Allen Flanigan is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 16.1 points and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rebels: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.