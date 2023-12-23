Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels play in Biloxi, Mississippi

Ole Miss Rebels (11-0) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5) Biloxi, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels…

Ole Miss Rebels (11-0) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5)

Biloxi, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -10.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Golden Eagles have a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Southern Miss averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rebels are 11-0 in non-conference play. Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Southern Miss scores 69.8 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 66.5 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Southern Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Victor Hart is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Allen Flanigan is averaging 17 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rebels: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

