Southern Indiana visits Southern Illinois following Johnson’s 25-point showing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) at Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) at Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -16.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Xavier Johnson scored 25 points in Southern Illinois’ 76-63 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Salukis are 6-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is sixth in the MVC scoring 76.2 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-6 on the road. Southern Indiana averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Southern Illinois makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Southern Indiana averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Southern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 24.8 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Salukis. Clarence Rupert is averaging 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Jack Mielke averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

