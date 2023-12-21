Southern Indiana visits Southern Illinois after Johnson’s 25-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) at Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) at Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Xavier Johnson scored 25 points in Southern Illinois’ 76-63 win against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Salukis have gone 6-1 in home games. Southern Illinois ranks seventh in the MVC with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Clarence Rupert averaging 7.8.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-6 in road games. Southern Indiana allows 69.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Southern Illinois averages 76.2 points, 6.5 more per game than the 69.7 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 66.2 points per game, 0.3 more than the 65.9 Southern Illinois allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 49.4% and averaging 24.8 points for the Salukis. Rupert is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 12.8 points for the Screaming Eagles. AJ Smith is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

