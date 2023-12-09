Southern Indiana visits Indiana State following Swope’s 27-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-1, 2-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-1, 2-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -22.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Isaiah Swope scored 27 points in Indiana State’s 90-67 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Sycamores are 3-0 on their home court. Indiana State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-5 in road games. Southern Indiana allows 69.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Indiana State makes 53.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.8 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Southern Indiana averages 66.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 72.8 Indiana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swope is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 15.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.0% for Indiana State.

Jack Mielke is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 8.8 points. Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 12.9 points for Southern Indiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.