Southern Indiana takes on Lindenwood after Hernandez’s 35-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (6-7) Saint Charles, Missouri; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (6-7)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays the Lindenwood Lions after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 35 points in Southern Indiana’s 93-91 overtime loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lions are 3-2 in home games. Lindenwood gives up 71.5 points and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-1 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is eighth in the OVC with 12.8 assists per game led by Jack Campion averaging 3.9.

Lindenwood’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Lindenwood has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

The Lions and Screaming Eagles face off Sunday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keenon Cole is scoring 17.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

Hernandez is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.1 points for the Screaming Eagles. Jack Mielke is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.